Protesters call for the release of prominent opposition figures in the Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in October. Photo: AP
Ethiopia frees Tigray rebel leaders in biggest breakthrough since start of war

  • Some Tigray People’s Liberation Front figures are among the political rivals released by the government as it promises to begin dialogue
  • The country has been plagued by months of fighting. with reports of grave rights abuses and a de facto blockade on humanitarian aid

Reuters
Updated: 5:29am, 8 Jan, 2022

