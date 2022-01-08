Protesters call for the release of prominent opposition figures in the Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in October. Photo: AP
Ethiopia frees Tigray rebel leaders in biggest breakthrough since start of war
- Some Tigray People’s Liberation Front figures are among the political rivals released by the government as it promises to begin dialogue
- The country has been plagued by months of fighting. with reports of grave rights abuses and a de facto blockade on humanitarian aid
Topic | Africa
