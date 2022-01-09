Survivors of an air strike by Ethiopian government forces receive treatment at the Shire Shul General hospital in Dedebit, Tigray, Ethiopia on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Africa
Tigray rebels claim dozens have been killed in drone strike on camp for people displaced by Ethiopia war

  • A spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said on Twitter that an attack in the town of Dedebit ‘has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far’
  • A senior official at the main hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele said the hospital where the victims were taken had reported 55 people dead and 126 injured

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:09am, 9 Jan, 2022

