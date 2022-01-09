Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who has vowed to fight back against “bandits”. Photo: Reuters
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who has vowed to fight back against “bandits”. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

Nigeria: ‘200 killed’ in bandit attacks on villages after military air strikes

  • Residents who returned to villages in state of Zamfara for mass burials said death toll was at least 200; government says 58 people died
  • The killings followed air strikes on bandit hideouts; unclear if culprits are members of Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram or criminal gangs

Topic |   Africa
Reutersdpa
Reuters and dpa

Updated: 5:47pm, 9 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who has vowed to fight back against “bandits”. Photo: Reuters
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who has vowed to fight back against “bandits”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE