Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect linked to the first at South Africa’s Parliament. Photo: AFP
South African suspect linked to parliament fire charged with terrorism
- Zandile Mafe was already charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device
- Mafe has denied the charges against him and his defence lawyer claimed he is being used as a scapegoat to cover up failings in Parliament security
Topic | South Africa
Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect linked to the first at South Africa’s Parliament. Photo: AFP