Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect linked to the first at South Africa’s Parliament. Photo: AFP
South African suspect linked to parliament fire charged with terrorism

  • Zandile Mafe was already charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device
  • Mafe has denied the charges against him and his defence lawyer claimed he is being used as a scapegoat to cover up failings in Parliament security

Associated Press
Updated: 9:56pm, 11 Jan, 2022

