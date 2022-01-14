A scientist at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Omicron less severe even for unvaccinated, South Africa study finds
- It shows 8 per cent were hospitalised or died within 14 days of being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Omicron-driven wave compared with 16.5 per cent over the three earlier waves
- South Africa, the first country to have a major outbreak caused by the strain, has so far shown lower hospitalisation and death rates
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
