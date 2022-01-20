South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and NantWorks founder Patrick Soon-Shiong chat during the inauguration of the NantSA vaccine production facility in Cape Town on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Giant coronavirus vaccine plant launched in South Africa by US billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong
- The billion-dose factory would be the largest on the continent, which struggled to secure shots while rich nations were already inoculating their populations
- Soon-Shiong’s biotech firm is developing a mRNA jab that it hopes will be used as a universal booster for earlier doses
