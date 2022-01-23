Moroccan student Nadia at a conference about the subject of sexual aggressio. Photo: AFP
Moroccan student Nadia at a conference about the subject of sexual aggressio. Photo: AFP
#MeToo
World /  Africa

#MeToo wave sweeps Morocco as students reveal extent of sexual aggression in universities

  • Movement launched on Instagram calling on sex abuse victims to share their stories
  • Higher Education Minister Abdelatif Miraoui has pledged ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual harassment

Topic |   #MeToo
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Moroccan student Nadia at a conference about the subject of sexual aggressio. Photo: AFP
Moroccan student Nadia at a conference about the subject of sexual aggressio. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE