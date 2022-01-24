A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Livs night-club where a deadly fire occurred in Yaounde, Cameroon on January 23. Photo: AFP
At least 17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital
- A government statement said the fire erupted at the Livs Nightclub in the Yaounde’s Bastos neighbourhood, setting off a series of explosions
- The central African country is currently hosting thousands of football players, fans and match officials for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament
Topic | Africa
