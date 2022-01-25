A man uses his mobile phone beside army soldiers after they deposed President Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa’s latest coup

  • Military officers announce they have suspended the constitution, dissolved the parliament and closed the country’s borders
  • Ousted leader Roch Kabore had faced waves of protests in recent months amid frustration over killings of civilians and soldiers by militants

Reuters
Updated: 3:51am, 25 Jan, 2022

