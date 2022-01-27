Burkina Faso’s ousted president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore in November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ousted Burkina Faso president Kabore being held by army is ‘physically well’, says party source
- Kabore’s state and whereabouts have been a key issue since he was overthrown by mutineering soldiers on Monday, with the UN leading calls for his release
- Kabore ‘is still in the hands of the army, not in a military camp, but in a presidential villa under house arrest’, a source said
