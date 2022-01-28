Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, Burkina Faso’s new military leader delivering a speech on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Burkina Faso’s junta leader Damiba promises security, order in first national address

  • Burkina Faso’s new military leader spoke for the first time on national television since leading a mutiny that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore
  • Conflict-ridden nation joins two other West African countries – Mali and Guinea – where there have been coups in the past 18 months

Associated Press
Updated: 11:13am, 28 Jan, 2022

