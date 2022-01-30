A UN peacekeeper holds his weapon during a patrol in Rugari, near the city of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on January 28. Photo: AFP
Dozens sentenced to death over 2017 murders of UN experts in Congo
- Zaida Catalan, a Swede, and Michael Sharp, an American, were investigating violence in the central Kasai region in March 2017 when they were executed
- A local immigration official was among those given death sentences while an army colonel was handed 10 years in prison, a Human Rights Watch spokesman said
Topic | Africa
A UN peacekeeper holds his weapon during a patrol in Rugari, near the city of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on January 28. Photo: AFP