A UN peacekeeper holds his weapon during a patrol in Rugari, near the city of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on January 28. Photo: AFP
Dozens sentenced to death over 2017 murders of UN experts in Congo

  • Zaida Catalan, a Swede, and Michael Sharp, an American, were investigating violence in the central Kasai region in March 2017 when they were executed
  • A local immigration official was among those given death sentences while an army colonel was handed 10 years in prison, a Human Rights Watch spokesman said

Reuters
Updated: 5:26am, 30 Jan, 2022

