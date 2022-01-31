One of the 10 defendants belonging to Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood during the trial at the Tora courthouse complex in southeastern Cairo, Egypt on January 30. Photo: AFP
Egypt sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood members to death over 2015 violence charges
- The case will now be referred to the Grand Mufti, Egypt’s top theological authority, before the court meets on June 19 to confirm the sentences
- The men were accused of multiple incidents of violence against police in 2015. Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt is carried out by hanging
Topic | Egypt
