One of the 10 defendants belonging to Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood during the trial at the Tora courthouse complex in southeastern Cairo, Egypt on January 30. Photo: AFP
Egypt sentences 10 Muslim Brotherhood members to death over 2015 violence charges

  • The case will now be referred to the Grand Mufti, Egypt’s top theological authority, before the court meets on June 19 to confirm the sentences
  • The men were accused of multiple incidents of violence against police in 2015. Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt is carried out by hanging

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:32am, 31 Jan, 2022

