Tiger breeding is a lucrative export market for South Africa. Photo: Xinua
Tiger exports to Asia from South Africa are booming, threatening survival of the species
- Report shows that 359 tigers – almost a tenth of the global tiger population – were exported from the country between 2011 and 2020
- The market for tigers in Asia is even more lucrative than the demand for lions and poses a threat to the species already in decline
