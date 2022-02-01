Tiger breeding is a lucrative export market for South Africa. Photo: Xinua
Tiger exports to Asia from South Africa are booming, threatening survival of the species

  • Report shows that 359 tigers – almost a tenth of the global tiger population – were exported from the country between 2011 and 2020
  • The market for tigers in Asia is even more lucrative than the demand for lions and poses a threat to the species already in decline

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:20pm, 1 Feb, 2022

