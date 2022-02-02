A soldier carries a rocket launcher during the state funeral of slain Guinea-Bissau president Joao Bernardo Vieira in March 2009. The country has a long history of military takeovers. Photo: AFP
Heavy gunfire in Guinea-Bissau capital signals coup attempt
- Shooting has damaged the Government Palace, and ‘invaders’ are holding officials, the state broadcaster reports
- President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of the attack
