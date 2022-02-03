A Bangladeshi soldier of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, shoots at CODECO militiamen to repel them as they launched an attack on a Red Cross team in December. File photo: AFP
A Bangladeshi soldier of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, shoots at CODECO militiamen to repel them as they launched an attack on a Red Cross team in December. File photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Children among dozens killed in DR Congo machete ‘massacre’

  • Militiamen from notorious armed group called Codeco attack site for displaced people in eastern DR Congo
  • Sources say most of the 50 casualties were women and children; Congolese government calls it a ‘crime against humanity’

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:17pm, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Bangladeshi soldier of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, shoots at CODECO militiamen to repel them as they launched an attack on a Red Cross team in December. File photo: AFP
A Bangladeshi soldier of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, shoots at CODECO militiamen to repel them as they launched an attack on a Red Cross team in December. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE