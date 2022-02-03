A Bangladeshi soldier of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, shoots at CODECO militiamen to repel them as they launched an attack on a Red Cross team in December. File photo: AFP
Children among dozens killed in DR Congo machete ‘massacre’
- Militiamen from notorious armed group called Codeco attack site for displaced people in eastern DR Congo
- Sources say most of the 50 casualties were women and children; Congolese government calls it a ‘crime against humanity’
