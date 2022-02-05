Residents watch civil defense workers and local authorities attempt to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a well near Chefchaouen, Morocco on Friday. Photo: AP
Africa
Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well

  • The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into the well located outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening
  • ‘Digging has stopped momentarily out of concern that the ground surrounding the well could collapse,’ said a rescue committee member

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:45am, 5 Feb, 2022

