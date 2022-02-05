A man reinforces the roof of a house with stones and sacks of sand a day before Cyclone Batsirai is expected to hit Madagascar. Photo: Reuters
Madagascar on high alert as it prepares for Cyclone Batsirai to hit the Indian Ocean island
- About 4.4 million of Madagascar’s 28 million people are at risk, with more than 150,000 likely to be displaced, according to officials
- Batsirai has already blown by the islands of Mauritius and Reunion, killing at least one person in Mauritius and causing widespread power cuts
Topic | Africa
