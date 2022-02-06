Moroccan emergency services teams carry the body of five-year-old Rayan Oram into an ambulance after pulling him from a well shaft he fell into on February 1. Photo: AFP
Moroccan rescuers recover dead body of young boy who fell into well
- Rayan Awram, five, fell into the well at his village of Ighran in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday, triggering a huge rescue effort that engrossed the country
- Rescuers finally managed to retrieve his body late on Saturday after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well
