Trees sway in strong winds as cyclone Batsirai hits Mananjary, Madagascar on February 5. Photo: Cycloneoi.com via Reuters
Africa
Cyclone Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar

  • The rain will cause flooding across parts of the country, Madagascar’s meteorological office said on Sunday
  • In the eastern district of Mananjary, the epicentre of the cyclone when it lashed Madagascar, residents estimated that most of the town was ravaged

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:53am, 7 Feb, 2022

