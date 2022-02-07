Trees sway in strong winds as cyclone Batsirai hits Mananjary, Madagascar on February 5. Photo: Cycloneoi.com via Reuters
Cyclone Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar
- The rain will cause flooding across parts of the country, Madagascar’s meteorological office said on Sunday
- In the eastern district of Mananjary, the epicentre of the cyclone when it lashed Madagascar, residents estimated that most of the town was ravaged
