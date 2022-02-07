Members of the Tunisian security forces stand outside the closed headquarters of Tunisia’s Supreme Judicial Council in Tunis, Tunisia, on February 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tunisian president Kais Saied dissolves top judicial watchdog on suspicion of corruption
- During a surprise visit to the Tunisia’s Interior Ministry on Saturday, Saied blasted members of the judiciary, accusing some judges and magistrates of bias
- The decision by Saied to disband the Superior Council of the Judiciary comes on the ninth anniversary of the assassination of Opposition leader Chokri Belaïd
