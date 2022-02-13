Local residents Masy fill plastic canisters with rain water in Sampona commune, Madagascar on February 11. Photo: Reuters
Madagascar town of Mananjary destroyed after Cyclone Batsirai, 120 people dead
- ‘We’re talking about nine out of 10 homes damaged by the cyclone, especially around Mananjary,’ said a French Red Cross logistics officer
- Doctors without Borders said in a statement that their teams had visited the town and found it ‘largely destroyed’
