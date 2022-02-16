A Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighter patrols a street in Hawzen, Ethiopia. File photo: AP
Tigray rebels killed, gang-raped dozens of women and girls during Ethiopia war, Amnesty says
- The atrocities took place in Chenna and Kobo during last year’s conflict after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebels seized control of the towns
- Doctors told the rights watchdog that some survivors had suffered lacerations likely caused by rifle bayonets being inserted into their genitals
