A Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighter patrols a street in Hawzen, Ethiopia. File photo: AP
A Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighter patrols a street in Hawzen, Ethiopia. File photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Tigray rebels killed, gang-raped dozens of women and girls during Ethiopia war, Amnesty says

  • The atrocities took place in Chenna and Kobo during last year’s conflict after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front rebels seized control of the towns
  • Doctors told the rights watchdog that some survivors had suffered lacerations likely caused by rifle bayonets being inserted into their genitals

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:37am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighter patrols a street in Hawzen, Ethiopia. File photo: AP
A Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighter patrols a street in Hawzen, Ethiopia. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE