BioNTech’s “BioNtainers”, a container-based production line of mRNA-based vaccines, are displayed at the company’s Marburg plant in Germany on February 11. Photo: Reuters
BioNTech plans modular coronavirus vaccine factories in Africa
- The German firm, which developed its Covid-19 shot with Pfizer, hopes to the move will make the jabs more widely available on the continent
- The facilities will consist of shipping containers fitted with the equipment necessary to make the company’s mRNA-based vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
BioNTech’s “BioNtainers”, a container-based production line of mRNA-based vaccines, are displayed at the company’s Marburg plant in Germany on February 11. Photo: Reuters