BioNTech’s “BioNtainers”, a container-based production line of mRNA-based vaccines, are displayed at the company’s Marburg plant in Germany on February 11. Photo: Reuters
BioNTech plans modular coronavirus vaccine factories in Africa

  • The German firm, which developed its Covid-19 shot with Pfizer, hopes to the move will make the jabs more widely available on the continent
  • The facilities will consist of shipping containers fitted with the equipment necessary to make the company’s mRNA-based vaccine

Associated Press
Updated: 2:59am, 17 Feb, 2022

