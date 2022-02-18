A French soldier of the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment, part of the French Army’s ‘Operation Barkhane’, an anti-terrorist operation in the Sahel. File photo: AFP
World /  Africa

France to exit Mali after decade-long fight against jihadists

  • French troops have battled Islamist militants in West African nation of Mali since 2013
  • Paris disapproves of Mali rulers’ election backtracking, arrival of Russian mercenaries

Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:27am, 18 Feb, 2022

