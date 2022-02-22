A miner holds a gold nugget at an unlicensed mine in Gaoua, Burkina Faso. Small-scale mines have fewer regulations than industrial ones and thus can be more dangerous. Photo: Reuters
59 killed in gold mine blast in Burkina Faso
- More than 100 others were injured in the explosion, which is thought to have been caused by chemicals used to treat the precious metal
- Burkina Faso is the fastest-growing gold producer in Africa and currently the fifth largest on the continent
