A recycler drags a heap of material from a dump in Bulawayo. Photo: AFP
A recycler drags a heap of material from a dump in Bulawayo. Photo: AFP
Environment
World /  Africa

World leaders of 100 nations to meet for historic plastics treaty, ‘big moment’ says UN

  • More than 100 nations will hammer out a framework for a legally binding treaty; the most ambitious environmental pact since the 2015 Paris Agreement
  • Major plastic producers, such as the US and China, have expressed general support for a treaty, but stopped short of endorsing any specific measures

Topic |   Environment
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:11pm, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A recycler drags a heap of material from a dump in Bulawayo. Photo: AFP
A recycler drags a heap of material from a dump in Bulawayo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE