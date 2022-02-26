A recycler drags a heap of material from a dump in Bulawayo. Photo: AFP
World leaders of 100 nations to meet for historic plastics treaty, ‘big moment’ says UN
- More than 100 nations will hammer out a framework for a legally binding treaty; the most ambitious environmental pact since the 2015 Paris Agreement
- Major plastic producers, such as the US and China, have expressed general support for a treaty, but stopped short of endorsing any specific measures
Topic | Environment
