An island in Zanzibar. Around 1,000 Ukrainian tourists are stranded in the region due to Russia’s invasion of their country. Photo: Handout
Ukraine crisis: Hundreds of Ukrainian tourists stranded in Indian Ocean’s Zanzibar
- Nearly 1,000 tourists stranded in East Africa’s Zanzibar after Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights during Russian invasion
- ‘We let them stay in the hotels, and be served as human beings’
Topic | Ukraine
An island in Zanzibar. Around 1,000 Ukrainian tourists are stranded in the region due to Russia’s invasion of their country. Photo: Handout