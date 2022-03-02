Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech in Paris in July. China’s ambassador in Niamey expressed thanks for the hostages’ release in a statement after a meeting with Bazoum. Photo: Reuters
Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech in Paris in July. China’s ambassador in Niamey expressed thanks for the hostages’ release in a statement after a meeting with Bazoum. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

Chinese miners kidnapped in Niger freed after nearly nine months

  • The release of the two hostages in neighbouring Burkina Faso ‘reflects Niger’s great success in the fight against terrorism’, Beijing’s envoy in Niamey says
  • The identity of their abductors is not known, but the ‘three borders’ zone between Burkina, Niger and Mali has been badly hit by jihadist groups

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:12am, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech in Paris in July. China’s ambassador in Niamey expressed thanks for the hostages’ release in a statement after a meeting with Bazoum. Photo: Reuters
Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech in Paris in July. China’s ambassador in Niamey expressed thanks for the hostages’ release in a statement after a meeting with Bazoum. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE