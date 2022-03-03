A UN delegate looks at a piece dubbed “Turn off the plastic tap” by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday. Photo: Reuters
A UN delegate looks at a piece dubbed “Turn off the plastic tap” by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

UN agrees to create global treaty on plastic trash in ‘biggest green deal since Paris accords’

  • The legally binding pact, due to be finalised by 2024, will seek to rein in soaring plastic pollution
  • The agreement will have a significant impact on the economies of major plastic-producing countries, including the US, China, India and Japan

Topic |   Climate change
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:23am, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A UN delegate looks at a piece dubbed “Turn off the plastic tap” by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday. Photo: Reuters
A UN delegate looks at a piece dubbed “Turn off the plastic tap” by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE