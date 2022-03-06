Tunisian police officers take positions during fighting with Islamic State group militants in Ben Guerdane, Tunisia in March 2016. Photo: AP
Tunisia sentences 16 jihadists to death over 2016 attacks that left scores dead
- The court handed 16 of the defendants Tunisia’s toughest sentence, though the country has imposed a moratorium on capital punishment since 1991
- The attacks in the town of Ben Guerdane killed 13 members of the security forces and seven civilians. In addition, 55 attackers were also killed
Topic | Africa
Tunisian police officers take positions during fighting with Islamic State group militants in Ben Guerdane, Tunisia in March 2016. Photo: AP