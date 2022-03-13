The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Photo: AP
Video of civilians burned alive sparks anger in Ethiopia

  • Video shows armed men dragging then burning three people in civilian clothing in Guba area of the northwestern Benishangul-Gumuz region
  • Ethiopia has been struggling to contain ethnic-based attacks, especially after the Tigray war erupted in November 2020

Associated Press
Updated: 9:22am, 13 Mar, 2022

