The Pritzker Prize - architecture’s most prestigious award - was awarded to Burkina Faso architect Diebedo Francis Kere. Photo: AFP
Pritzker Prize: ‘Happiest man’ Diebedo Francis Kere is the first African to win architecture’s most prestigious award
- Diebedo Francis Kere is renowned for building schools, health facilities, housing, civic buildings and public spaces across Africa
- Burkina Faso-born architect hailed for his pioneering designs that are ‘sustainable to the Earth and its inhabitants’
Topic | Architecture and design
The Pritzker Prize - architecture’s most prestigious award - was awarded to Burkina Faso architect Diebedo Francis Kere. Photo: AFP