An archaeologist beside the mural painting in an ancient tomb uncovered at Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on March 19. Photo: Xinhua
An archaeologist beside the mural painting in an ancient tomb uncovered at Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on March 19. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Africa

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs at Pharaonic necropolis near Cairo

  • The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom – a period spanning roughly from around 2700BC to 2200BC
  • Footage showed burial shafts leading to the tombs. Walls are decorated with hieroglyphic inscriptions and images of afterlife items used by ancient Egyptians

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:15am, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An archaeologist beside the mural painting in an ancient tomb uncovered at Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on March 19. Photo: Xinhua
An archaeologist beside the mural painting in an ancient tomb uncovered at Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on March 19. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE