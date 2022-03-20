An archaeologist beside the mural painting in an ancient tomb uncovered at Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on March 19. Photo: Xinhua
Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs at Pharaonic necropolis near Cairo
- The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom – a period spanning roughly from around 2700BC to 2200BC
- Footage showed burial shafts leading to the tombs. Walls are decorated with hieroglyphic inscriptions and images of afterlife items used by ancient Egyptians
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
