Displaced Tigrayans queue to receive food donated by local residents in May 2021. Photo: AP
Ethiopia government declares unilateral truce to allow aid into Tigray
- Amid the 16-month-long conflict, the United Nations has said more than 90 per cent of the 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid
- Tigrayan leaders have blamed federal authorities and regional governments for blocking aid into the region, accusations they deny
