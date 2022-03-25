Displaced Tigrayans queue to receive food donated by local residents in May 2021. Photo: AP
Ethiopia government declares unilateral truce to allow aid into Tigray

  • Amid the 16-month-long conflict, the United Nations has said more than 90 per cent of the 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid
  • Tigrayan leaders have blamed federal authorities and regional governments for blocking aid into the region, accusations they deny

Reuters
Updated: 2:52am, 25 Mar, 2022

