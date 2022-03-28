The Simandou iron ore reserves are believed to be among the biggest in the world. Photo: Rio Tinto
Guinea’s junta signs US$15 billion deal for vast Simandou iron ore site
- The three-way deal has a 35-year duration for co-development by Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto and the Singapore-led Winning Consortium
- Development has previously been hampered for years by disputes over mining rights, suspicions of corruption and the scale of investment required
Topic | Africa
