Guinea’s junta signs US$15 billion deal for vast Simandou iron ore site

  • The three-way deal has a 35-year duration for co-development by Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto and the Singapore-led Winning Consortium
  • Development has previously been hampered for years by disputes over mining rights, suspicions of corruption and the scale of investment required

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:05am, 28 Mar, 2022

The Simandou iron ore reserves are believed to be among the biggest in the world. Photo: Rio Tinto
