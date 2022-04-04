A crowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea about 13 miles north of Libya, back in 2018. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Nearly 100 die in boat tragedy in Mediterranean Sea, UN says

  • The overcrowded vessel set off from Libya and was at sea for at least 4 days; a commercial tanker rescued 4 survivors from a life raft
  • Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:05am, 4 Apr, 2022

