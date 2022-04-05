Former senior commander of the Sudanese Janjaweed militia Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman is being tried at the International Criminal Court for atrocities in the country’s Darfur region. Photo: International Criminal Court/AFP
Darfur militia leader is first person on trial at the International Criminal Court for atrocities in western Sudan
- Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in the western Sudanese region
- The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million people were displaced in the 2003-04 Darfur conflict
