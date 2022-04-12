The Vishnu Hindu Temple was severely damaged by flooding on Mhlathuzana river in Chatsworth, outside Durban, South Africa on Tuesday. Photo: AP
45 people dead in South Africa floods, mudslides
- Days of pounding rain flooded areas and shut roads across the city of Durban, while landslips suspended train services across KwaZulu-Natal province
- The situation was aggravated by power outages as the country’s ageing infrastructure appeared unable to absorb the masses of water
Topic | South Africa
The Vishnu Hindu Temple was severely damaged by flooding on Mhlathuzana river in Chatsworth, outside Durban, South Africa on Tuesday. Photo: AP