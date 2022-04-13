A picture shows the scene of a bus accident which occurred in early hours of Wednesday when the vehicle collided with a car as it was transporting tourists in Egypt. Photo: AFP
Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 5 Europeans

  • Footage circulated online showed a tourist bus in flames with people trying to put out the fire
  • Wednesday’s accident came five days after a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, killing three including two Polish tourists

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:56pm, 13 Apr, 2022

