A picture shows the scene of a bus accident which occurred in early hours of Wednesday when the vehicle collided with a car as it was transporting tourists in Egypt. Photo: AFP
Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 5 Europeans
- Footage circulated online showed a tourist bus in flames with people trying to put out the fire
- Wednesday’s accident came five days after a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, killing three including two Polish tourists
Topic | Egypt
A picture shows the scene of a bus accident which occurred in early hours of Wednesday when the vehicle collided with a car as it was transporting tourists in Egypt. Photo: AFP