Residents salvage the remains of what use to be the United Methodist Church of South Africa in Claremont, near Durban. 259 people have been killed following heavy rains. Photo: AFP
South Africa’s Ramaphosa visits flood victims as death toll rises to 259
- Africa’s southeastern coast is on the front line of seaborne weather systems that scientists believe global warming is making nastier
- South Africa’s northern neighbour Mozambique suffered a series of devastating floods the past decade, including one last month that killed more than 50 people
