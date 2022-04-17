Migrants are brought to shore in Garaboli Libya, in October 2021. On Saturday, six migrants were found dead and 29 are missing and presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. Photo: AP
Six dead, 29 missing after migrant boat capsizes off coast of Libya
- Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe
- ‘The bodies of six people have been retrieved while 29 others are missing and presumed dead,’ tweeted the International Organisation for Migration
