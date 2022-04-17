Migrants are brought to shore in Garaboli Libya, in October 2021. On Saturday, six migrants were found dead and 29 are missing and presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. Photo: AP
Migrants are brought to shore in Garaboli Libya, in October 2021. On Saturday, six migrants were found dead and 29 are missing and presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. Photo: AP
Libya
World /  Africa

Six dead, 29 missing after migrant boat capsizes off coast of Libya

  • Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe
  • ‘The bodies of six people have been retrieved while 29 others are missing and presumed dead,’ tweeted the International Organisation for Migration

Topic |   Libya
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:44am, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrants are brought to shore in Garaboli Libya, in October 2021. On Saturday, six migrants were found dead and 29 are missing and presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. Photo: AP
Migrants are brought to shore in Garaboli Libya, in October 2021. On Saturday, six migrants were found dead and 29 are missing and presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE