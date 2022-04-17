The merchant fuel ship which sank off the coast of Gabes in Tunisia on April 15 is seen in Rostov-on-Don, Russia in November 2017. Photo: Dmitry Frolov / Handout via Reuters
Ship carrying 750 tons of fuel sinks off Tunisia’s coast, threatening environmental disaster
- Tunisia’s Environment Ministry announced the activation of the national emergency response plan, put in place over the potential threat of maritime pollution
- The crew of the Xelo oil tanker was saved by teams from the Maritime Guard and Civil Protection
