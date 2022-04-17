Destruction caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
More rain lashes South Africa’s flood-ravaged east as death toll approaches 400

  • The latest rains, which have left at least 40,000 people with no shelter, power or water this week, are expected to continue until early next week
  • The government announced US$68 million in emergency relief funding, and President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed a working visit to Saudi Arabia

Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:30pm, 17 Apr, 2022

