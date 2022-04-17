Destruction caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
More rain lashes South Africa’s flood-ravaged east as death toll approaches 400
- The latest rains, which have left at least 40,000 people with no shelter, power or water this week, are expected to continue until early next week
- The government announced US$68 million in emergency relief funding, and President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed a working visit to Saudi Arabia
Topic | South Africa
