A man walks around a damaged bridge caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa on April 16. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

Dozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443

  • Heavy rains have triggered floods and mudslides that have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and disrupted operations at Durban airport
  • In some of the worst-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, residents said they were terrified by the thought of more rain, forecast to fall on Sunday

Topic |   South Africa
Reuters

Updated: 1:29am, 18 Apr, 2022

