A man walks around a damaged bridge caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa on April 16. Photo: Reuters
Dozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443
- Heavy rains have triggered floods and mudslides that have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and disrupted operations at Durban airport
- In some of the worst-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, residents said they were terrified by the thought of more rain, forecast to fall on Sunday
Topic | South Africa
