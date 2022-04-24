A man looks at the scene of explosion in Imo state, Nigeria. Photo: Reuters
Explosion at illegal Nigerian oil refinery kills more than 100 people
- The blast, which destroyed a section of a nearby forest, came months after a blast at another illegal refinery in Rivers state killed at least 25
- Nigeria’s president said he would intensify the clampdown on illegal refineries after what he described as a ‘catastrophe’ and ‘national disaster’
