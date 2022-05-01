Paul Rusesabagina, the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide is detained at the headquarters of Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Family of Hotel Rwanda hero files US$400 million lawsuit against Kigali
- Complaint alleges Rwanda’s Government conspired to lure Paul Rusesabagina from his home in Texas to Rwanda, where he would be tortured and illegally detained
- Rusesabagina, then a Kigali hotel manager, is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and his actions inspired the movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’
