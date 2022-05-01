Paul Rusesabagina, the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide is detained at the headquarters of Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Paul Rusesabagina, the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide is detained at the headquarters of Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

Family of Hotel Rwanda hero files US$400 million lawsuit against Kigali

  • Complaint alleges Rwanda’s Government conspired to lure Paul Rusesabagina from his home in Texas to Rwanda, where he would be tortured and illegally detained
  • Rusesabagina, then a Kigali hotel manager, is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and his actions inspired the movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:11pm, 1 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Paul Rusesabagina, the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide is detained at the headquarters of Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Paul Rusesabagina, the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide is detained at the headquarters of Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE