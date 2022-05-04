Al-Shabab, which controls vast swathes of land in Somalia’s south and central regions, frequently attacks security forces and civilians. File photo: AP
World /  Africa

Al-Shabab claims deadly attack on African Union base in Somalia

  • Heavily armed militants storm base of peacekeeping mission and violent clashes broke out
  • Somalia, situated on the Horn of Africa, has been plagued by violence at the hands of al-Shabab for years

Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:38am, 4 May, 2022

