Guinea President Alpha Conde addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Kissidougou in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Guinea President Alpha Conde addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Kissidougou in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Guinea to prosecute ousted president Alpha Conde for murder

  • The former leader is among 27 ex-senior officials accused of assassination, torture, kidnapping and other crimes during his time in office
  • Conde, 84, was toppled last year in a coup by mutinous soldiers amid anger at his successful bid for a third term

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02am, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Guinea President Alpha Conde addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Kissidougou in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Guinea President Alpha Conde addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Kissidougou in October 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE