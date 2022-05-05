Guinea President Alpha Conde addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Kissidougou in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Guinea to prosecute ousted president Alpha Conde for murder
- The former leader is among 27 ex-senior officials accused of assassination, torture, kidnapping and other crimes during his time in office
- Conde, 84, was toppled last year in a coup by mutinous soldiers amid anger at his successful bid for a third term
