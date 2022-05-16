A Somalia security officer enforces a security cordon mounted by Africa Union (AU) forces to lockdown Mogadishu, the Somalia capital, on May 15. Photo: AFP
Explosions heard at Mogadishu’s airport as presidential elections begin in Somalia
- Police said no casualties were reported but it was a reminder of the country’s tenuous security situation, which has recently seen an increase in attacks by jihadists
- The vote is expected to draw a line under a political crisis that has lasted over a year, after the president’s term ended in February 2021 without an election
